Wizz Air SWOT: GTF groundings dent ultra LCC’s profits. Longer term outlook is brighter

On 5-Jun-2025 Wizz Air Group reported a 42% reduction in its net profit, to EUR213.9 million, in FY2025. Revenue grew by only 3.8, and the airline's operating margin fell to 3.2% from 8.6%.

The major cause of its weaker profits was the grounding of close to 20% of its fleet due to problems with aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines. Although Wizz Air is still very much an ultra-low-cost airline (alongside Ryanair and Pegasus - that is, one of only three in Europe), the groundings have slowed its capacity growth and caused a spike in unit cost.

This report is CAPA - Centre for Aviation's analysis of Wizz Air's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.