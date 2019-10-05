Wizz Air keeps pressure on Ryanair and LOT in Poland

Wizz Air is to grow its Poland network by adding 15 new routes and increasing frequencies on 13 existing routes in summer 2020. Its fleet of aircraft based in Poland will expand by four, to 30, and its annual seat capacity on Polish routes will grow by 20%.

This will narrow the gap between Wizz Air and both LOT Polish Airlines and Ryanair in the battle to be the biggest airline in Poland.

Poland is a price sensitive market where low costs are crucial. LCCs have 55% of international seats in Poland – more than in most European markets, with ultra LCCs Ryanair and Wizz Air accounting for 47% in 2019. It is a testament to the success of LOT's restructuring that it has increased its seat share in Poland in each of the past four years and is level with Ryanair in 2019.

Growth by Wizz Air, LOT and Ryanair should ensure that Poland remains a keenly fought three way contest.