Will they, won’t they? The saga of two new airports for Lisbon drags on and on
Replacement primary/hub airports often take a long time to come to fruition, and location is typically the fundamental issue to be settled. It was true in the case of Istanbul for example, where there was the level of environmental opposition that is now the norm.
In Lisbon, Portugal’s capital, two decades ago a decision was taken to replace the existing airport (then Portela, now Humberto Delgado – after an air force officer who was expelled, exiled and assassinated trying to get back into the country). Then it was abandoned in favour of converting an air force base at Montijo.
That attracted the ubiquitous environmental protest and now the government has succumbed to it, relegating Montijo to an ‘assist’ role if it can actually enforce the conversion, while Alcochete, just to the north, again becomes the long term prospect.
The saga looks set to run and run.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.