Wellington Airport has ‘long term value’ but is struggling to throw off the shackles of COVID-19
Across the globe airports are seeing what was regarded as ‘normal’ business return at different rates.
New Zealand is an extreme case because the government there tried to achieve ‘zero COVID’, an example of the Impossible Dream, and then strangely began to ease restrictions as the disease it fought so hard to contain really took a grip.
Nevertheless, Wellington Airport, the gateway to the country’s capital region at the southern tip of the North Island, has produced a financial statement for the full year to end Mar-2022 which is as good as could be expected, and which offers a foundation on which to replenish meagre international passenger numbers.
The airport’s majority and private sector shareholder evidently has long term faith in the airport – one which is concentrating right now on consolidating its ‘green’ credentials.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.