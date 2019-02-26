Washington Dulles airport: United Airlines solidifies its network

After the merger of United and Continental nearly a decade ago the fate of legacy United’s hub at Washington Dulles International airport was frequently called into question, given its proximity to Continental’s hub in Newark.

United has adopted various network strategies since the merger, but during 2018 and continuing into 2019 the airline is making a push to improve its domestic connectivity to level the playing field with its large US global network rivals.

United has focused the bulk of its efforts to bolster connectivity at its hubs at Houston Intercontinental, Chicago O’Hare and Denver. But the airline has outlined a strategy for Dulles to leverage connections, and has pledged to open a new Polaris lounge at the airport. Both those moves show that for now United is working to bolster Dulles’ position within its broader network.