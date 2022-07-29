Volaris crafts a new strategy in the metro Mexico City market

After the return of the Mexican ultra-low cost airline Volaris to Toluca, the airline now officially serves all three of Mexico City’s metropolitan airports, and it has also launched flights from the newly opened Felipe Ángeles International airport.

Volaris has reached favourable cost agreements with both Toluca and Felipe Ángeles, and believes deploying flights from those airports will position the company to effectively target catchment areas of the three airports now serving the country’s largest city.

The operations from the two airports will also help Volaris balance its flights in the Mexico City geographic area as Mexico City Juárez international airport continues to battle congestion.