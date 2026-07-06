Virgin Australia aims for long-term growth enabled by narrowbody delivery pipeline

Virgin Australia has provided more clarity on the next phase of its narrowbody upgrade programme, with these new details emerging against the backdrop of a tightening in domestic capacity due to the latest industry crisis.

The carrier's fleet plan includes the delivery of its remaining 737-8s and then the much-delayed introduction of its Boeing 737-10 orders.

Despite a slight retreat due to the Iran conflict and related fuel price spikes, Virgin Australia has boosted its narrowbody fleet to higher levels than before the pandemic.

However, the growth trend has been gradual rather than dramatic, as the carrier has taken a very careful and cautious approach since its restructuring.

This is also reflected in its reluctance to expand further internationally (aside from its foray into widebody wet leasing).

The carrier is even more heavily focused on its domestic narrowbody operation than it was before its COVID-19 era restructuring, as it now has a much more limited international presence.

Of course, this approach is in stark contrast to rival Qantas, and the difference was underlined during Jun-2026 as Qantas drew more headlines for its proposed ultra-long-haul Project Sunrise flights and related widebody deliveries.

So Virgin Australia's reaffirmation that it also has new aircraft coming is a timely reminder of its own modernisation efforts.