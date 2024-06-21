Virgin Atlantic Airways SWOT: 40th birthday proves its resilience

When Virgin Atlantic Airways launched operations on 22-Jun-1984 with a flight from London Gatwick to New York Newark, its founder Sir Richard Branson may not have envisaged his creation lasting for 40 years. The challenger brand survived fierce competition with British Airways when it moved into London Heathrow in 1991, and all the shocks and beatings that the aviation cycle can propel.

Today its equity relationship with Delta Air Lines, joint venture with Delta and Air France-KLM, and its membership of SkyTeam have softened its disruptor credentials. These factors have also been crucial to its survival.

Yet the Virgin brand - and its values of fun, individuality and customer experience - remains integral to its image.

After four decades, nobody can doubt Virgin Atlantic's resilience and adaptability, in spite of chronic struggles with profitability and lack of growth.

To mark Virgin Atlantic's 40th birthday, this report considers Virgin Atlantic's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.