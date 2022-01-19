Vietnam's MoT suggests allowing private capital for airport development; a never ending story

A multitude of CAPA reports in the last five years have attempted to identify the direction that the privatisation of Vietnam’s airports is taking.

A deal with Groupe ADP that would have seen investment and management across the board fell through in 2017, and since then attempts have been made to attract smaller, indigenous investors, including airlines, to engage in PPP projects on individual airports, or in small groups.

The procedures have been revived once again with airports being segregated into groups and clusters, but they are complicated and potentially off-putting.

The government also faces the fact that Airports Corporation of Vietnam’s (ACV's) profits will be severely limited by the pandemic through to 2015 at least, and that it must balance its privatisation strategy with the need to complete the Long Thanh green field airport project at Ho Chi Minh City as soon as possible.