Vietnam's MoT suggests allowing private capital for airport development; a never ending story
A multitude of CAPA reports in the last five years have attempted to identify the direction that the privatisation of Vietnam’s airports is taking.
A deal with Groupe ADP that would have seen investment and management across the board fell through in 2017, and since then attempts have been made to attract smaller, indigenous investors, including airlines, to engage in PPP projects on individual airports, or in small groups.
The procedures have been revived once again with airports being segregated into groups and clusters, but they are complicated and potentially off-putting.
The government also faces the fact that Airports Corporation of Vietnam’s (ACV's) profits will be severely limited by the pandemic through to 2015 at least, and that it must balance its privatisation strategy with the need to complete the Long Thanh green field airport project at Ho Chi Minh City as soon as possible.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.