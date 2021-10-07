Vietnam wants local authorities to manage small airports

A few years ago Vietnam attempted to entice Groupe ADP (France) to take an equity position in the expensive greenfield Long Thanh airport near Ho Chi Minh City. The expectation gap could not be closed and the deal fell through.

Now the government has another tack. Dividing airports into three categories, it wants Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to take responsibility for primary airports and Long Thanh. There will be no private sector involvement. Nor will there be involvement with a second group, joint civil and military airports.

But a third group, of smaller airports, should become the responsibility of ‘localities’, with some ACV help but with private sector collaboration uppermost, if it can be found.

An interesting diversion, but one which goes against the grain of how it has been done elsewhere, and probably at the wrong time, too.