Vietnam breaks ground on Long Thanh airport: big ambitions

Any report concerning the construction of a new airport is welcome news these days and in the case of Vietnam’s Long Thanh Airport near Ho Chi Minh City it is a big one. Potentially able to host up to 100 million passengers annually when it is completed, the ground has been broken after six years of vacillation on a facility which will cost USD14 billion and which has not (yet) attracted the hoped-for private sector contribution.

At the same time the existing Tan Son Nhat airport will be expanded as much as it can be. This could enable 150 million or more passengers each year to use these airports, which is high flying in the time of a pandemic but apart from support from IATA, which envisages Vietnam becoming one of the World’s leading countries for air transport, Vietnam has some advantages right now.