Video of the week: The past explains the future for airline leadership

Few industries have undergone as much structural change over the past half century as commercial aviation in North America.

Since the US Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 transformed the competitive landscape, airlines have navigated consolidation, globalisation, technological disruption and changing consumer expectations while continually reinventing their business models.

The industry that once competed primarily on routes and fares has evolved into one driven by digital engagement, customer personalisation and increasingly sophisticated commercial strategies.

Along the way, airline leaders have faced repeated economic shocks, geopolitical crises and periods of rapid innovation that have fundamentally reshaped how aviation operates.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Americas in Charleston in May-2026 brings together former airline executives who helped steer the industry through many of its defining moments.

Their reflections offer valuable perspective on the strategic decisions, leadership lessons and long-term trends that continue to influence aviation as it enters another period of profound transformation.