Video of the week: America’s airspace challenge – modernising the system that moves aviation

The efficiency of the aviation industry depends on far more than the airlines themselves.

Air traffic management underpins every flight, yet in many markets - particularly the United States - ageing infrastructure is increasingly struggling to support growing demand, operational complexity and rising customer expectations.

Congestion, delays and inefficient routings are imposing significant costs on airlines while increasing fuel burn, emissions and passenger disruption. As traffic volumes continue to grow, these challenges threaten to become structural constraints on the industry's future development.

Advances in satellite navigation, digital communications, real-time data exchange and predictive analytics offer the opportunity to fundamentally reshape how airspace is managed. However, delivering meaningful change requires coordinated investment, regulatory commitment and close collaboration across the aviation ecosystem.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Americas in Charleston in May-2026, explores why air traffic management modernisation has become an urgent strategic priority - and what must happen to build a safer, more efficient and more resilient aviation system for the decades ahead.