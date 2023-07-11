USD12 billion investment in Indian airports forecast; govt and private sector must rise to challenge

India will attempt to coerce both the public and private sectors into a USD12 billion investment in new airports.

The aviation sector is already under pressure as a mini boom succeeds the pandemic, with multiple large scale orders being placed for aircraft.

Privatisation of airports has so far been limited to the major gateway ones and a handful of secondary ones, although more are in the pipeline. The existing concessionaires are, with a handful of exceptions such as at the new Mumbai and Delhi airports, seemingly risk averse to taking a gamble on new facilities.

Hence, and while more privatisation is anticipated, Airports Authority of India will have to take the lead in the construction of new airports.