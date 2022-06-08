US testing requirements continue to dampen international demand; why it remains shrouded in mystery
The unofficial start to the busy US summer travel season is under way, yet pre-departure testing for international arrivals to the country remains firmly entrenched.
Pleas by travel industry stakeholders to lift the requirements have yet to result in the administration of President Biden changing course.
The result is that the resurgence in international demand will remain muted until the US joins numerous other countries in removing what seems to be an outdated preventive measure.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.