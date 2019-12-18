US-China aviation market: open skies remain overcast
Open skies between the US and China periodically floats in and out of discourse in regulatory circles, and while on the surface it seems a deal would be welcomed by all the relevant stakeholders, the reality is that current market dynamics are diminishing any possibility of an agreement emerging in the short to medium term.
Trade tensions, currency fluctuations and China’s slowing economic growth are coalescing to create a scenario where US airlines are likely re-examining their China strategies for the short term.
But at the same time those airlines are working to ensure that they maintain a competitive position in the US-China market for the long term through partnerships and fierce slot grabs, on the rare chance that an airline returns China frequencies to a limited pool.
Obviously American, Delta and United would eventually like to see China and the US reach an open skies pact in order to forge immunised JVs with their respective Chinese partners, but for now they seem resigned to the fact that the status quo will remain for the foreseeable future.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.