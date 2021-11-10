US big 3 airlines take varying approaches to recovery

Despite some near term cost inflation that includes rising fuel expense, US major airlines are feeling confident about their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic during the course of the next year.

But aside from those common themes, American, Delta and United have nuanced strategies going forward.

An important lever for American is its newly formed partnerships to create a stronger network, and ultimately, generate more revenue.

United is making an international push, after concluding that changing dynamics in long haul markets have created what it deems as profitable opportunities.

In some ways, Delta is staying the course, working to sustain its favourable operational and brand integrity. But the company faces some uncertainty in its international markets – particularly Latin America.

As the pandemic moves to an endemic status, and borders continue to reopen, those plans will be put to the test as those airline operators work to regain sustained profitability.