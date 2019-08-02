US Big 3 airlines: Corporate travel holds up despite industrials' lag

Despite some weakness in the US industrial sector, the country’s three large global network airlines have reasonably positive outlooks for corporate demand in 3Q2019.

Those conclusions follow a solid performance by American, Delta and United in corporate revenue growth during 2Q2019; however, there were some sequential declines in certain corporate indicators from 1Q2019.

On an individual level, United is seeing an increase in first time travellers, while Delta believes strength in non-industrial sectors is offsetting headwinds in weaker industries. American is working to battle operational challenges, and ensure it maintains its corporate volumes.