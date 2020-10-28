US aviation: will an uptick in demand survive a third wave?

Generally, US airlines are seeing somewhat positive booking trends for the country’s upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, which is welcome news because demand stalled in Jul-2020 after a spike in the country’s COVID-19 cases.

Now the country is entering what some health experts are describing as a third wave of rising cases.

But for now, bookings for the US holiday season appear to be holding steady. That is likely due to a combination of industry efforts to convince the public that air travel is safe, and the reality that the populace is simply getting used to living through a pandemic that shows no signs of slowing down in the immediate future.