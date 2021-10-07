US aviation: unruly US airline passenger behaviour remains high
One unfortunate by-product of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US is a sharp rise in unruly passenger behaviour, spurred in large part by mandates that passengers wear masks on aircraft.
Although trends in aggressive passenger behaviour are moving in the right direction, in reality those incidents remain alarmingly above pre-pandemic levels.
Now pressure is growing for the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to flex its legal muscle to deter the belligerent behaviour. But the reality is that these incidents could continue in some form until mask mandates are lifted.
