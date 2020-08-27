US aviation: no government movement on temperature checks

Some airlines in the US have been pushing for the government to institute temperature checks as part of the passenger screening process, but regulators have not shown a huge interest in adopting the procedure.

As a result, some airlines are conducting their own tests to demonstrate how effective temperature checks are in allaying passenger concerns about flying.

The lack of movement to create widespread temperature checks across the US aviation system reflects the challenges that US airlines face in working to convince the public that it is safe to travel by air. As the timing for a vaccine remains highly uncertain, airlines could be forced to bolster their message about the safety of flight without support from the government.