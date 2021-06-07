US aviation: is there an airline share shift afoot?

US low cost and ultra-low cost airlines continue to believe that they are the most favourably positioned to capitalise on the recovery in domestic and near international leisure demand as passengers numbers in that segment continue to grow.

But United Airlines has a different view. The airline believes that the playbook low cost operators used in past crises is outdated. United has concluded that larger US airlines won’t shrink dramatically in the US market, and won't create opportunities for low cost airlines to take share.

The only certainty is the uncertainty about the way the US domestic market will evolve as the recovery continues, but airlines operating all business models believe they can thrive as a new reality unfolds.