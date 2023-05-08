US-Australasia air travel market rebounds strongly – part two: more competition in New Zealand

Airlines on both sides of the Pacific are paying close attention to the US-Australasia market, as they look to build on a robust demand recovery by planning a significant increase in services later this year (2023).

These airlines have already added back many of their routes in what was a strong long haul market before the pandemic. More growth is coming in the form of new routes, resumed services and additional frequencies between the US and Australia and New Zealand.

There are significant gains planned for the Australian market, as discussed in part one of this analysis. Part two examines the New Zealand market, where there will be considerable increases in competition and capacity on routes to and from the US during the northern winter/southern summer peak season.

This is expected to boost peak season services between the main Auckland gateway and North America to significantly higher levels than in 2019.