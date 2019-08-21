U.S. airports: new Congressional bill to uncap PFCs and release funds

In the run-up to the 2016 Presidential election in 2016 President-to-be Trump referred to some U.S. airports as being of ‘Third World’ standard.

Since then, two attempts – one of them current – have been made to inject infrastructure funds into U.S. airports while, separately, legislation has been enacted to make airport privatisation easier.

One area where there had been no movement was the passenger facility charge (PFC) – the fee that airline passengers in the U.S pay in their ticket price that goes toward the upkeep and maintenance of airports, and which is set up and capped according to US federal law.

At last a bill has been introduced to reduce the cap on those charges.