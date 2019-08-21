U.S. airports: new Congressional bill to uncap PFCs and release funds
In the run-up to the 2016 Presidential election in 2016 President-to-be Trump referred to some U.S. airports as being of ‘Third World’ standard.
Since then, two attempts – one of them current – have been made to inject infrastructure funds into U.S. airports while, separately, legislation has been enacted to make airport privatisation easier.
One area where there had been no movement was the passenger facility charge (PFC) – the fee that airline passengers in the U.S pay in their ticket price that goes toward the upkeep and maintenance of airports, and which is set up and capped according to US federal law.
At last a bill has been introduced to reduce the cap on those charges.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.