US airports infrastructure: extensive investment necessary
Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) has reiterated what has become an annual call for the US government to invest USD100 billion into airports urgently or risk falling behind other countries.
Bearing in mind President’s Trump's comment on the U.S.’s ‘Third World’ airports in the run-up to the 2017 Presidential Election, overall they already have fallen further behind. ACI-NA also called for an adjustment in the Passenger Facility Charge to enable airports to build more facilities.
Some changes have taken place in the way that U.S. airports are financed and administered since the Trump Administration took office. This report looks at what those changes were, and weren’t, while majoring on the ACI-NA funding demand and whether that sort of money is needed as urgently as the organisation thinks.
