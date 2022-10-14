US airlines tout record revenue as profitability lags
US airlines continue to exude optimism regarding the demand environment despite numerous headwinds, including fuel cost uncertainty, the spool-up of staffing and training of employees, and retuning to pre-pandemic efficiency.
Despite the shift into what has historically been a weaker time of the year, the country's operators do not see any signs that the robust demand that was a mainstay of the summer time period is waning.
Those airlines also believe there is upside in the near term as they focus on getting capacity and aircraft utilisation back up to pre-pandemic levels, which should ultimately move profitability in the right direction.
