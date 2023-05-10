US airlines suffer in 1Q despite robust revenue growth

Most US airlines find themselves in a paradoxical state – revenues continue to be robust, but profits in 1Q2022 were elusive.

Some of the familiar headwinds those challenges face – supply chain issues and airspace constraints – will have knock-on effects in both the long and short term. Additionally, looming economic uncertainty could cloud the outlook beyond the busy summer high season in the US.

More broadly, even as US airlines continue to experience strong demand, investor confidence in the sector remains tepid.