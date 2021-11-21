US airlines remain positive on corporate recovery, but....
US major airlines remain bullish about the recovery in business travel, even as the delta variant of COVID-19 has slowed the trajectory of the corporate rebound in 3Q2021.
But the US Travel Association has just released research that indicates a full recovery in the country’s domestic business travel spend will not occur until 2024.
Even as airlines largely continue to believe that domestic corporate demand could regain its pre-pandemic strength before 2024, they also acknowledge that the overall recovery from the COVID-19 crisis remains choppy, and believe that premium leisure could help fill the gaps that remain from the lack of pre-pandemic business travel levels.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.