US airlines remain positive on corporate recovery, but....

US major airlines remain bullish about the recovery in business travel, even as the delta variant of COVID-19 has slowed the trajectory of the corporate rebound in 3Q2021.

But the US Travel Association has just released research that indicates a full recovery in the country’s domestic business travel spend will not occur until 2024.

Even as airlines largely continue to believe that domestic corporate demand could regain its pre-pandemic strength before 2024, they also acknowledge that the overall recovery from the COVID-19 crisis remains choppy, and believe that premium leisure could help fill the gaps that remain from the lack of pre-pandemic business travel levels.