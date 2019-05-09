US airlines' Net Promoter Scores: Delta, Alaska, JetBlue
Net promoter score (NPS) is reaching a level of reputable maturity and numerous companies use the metric to determine customer satisfaction. And although NPS has a number of critics, North American airlines are becoming increasingly reliant on NPS to gauge their resonance among customers.
Initially, it seemed as if the perennial passenger favourites Alaska or JetBlue would tout their favourable NPS scores, but recently Delta has cited its growth in that metric and believes its improvement has driven tangible benefits to the airline's business.
It remains to be seen how prevalent NPS will remain among the US airlines as a customer satisfaction metric but for now, most airlines are working to maintain or bolster their NPS against their competitors.
