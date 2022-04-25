US airlines face long term challenges in pilot staffing as demand significantly outstrips supply
A pilot shortage that was occurring in the US before the COVID-19 pandemic has been exacerbated by the crisis and could be a major constraint for the aviation industry for the foreseeable future, as demand will continue to significantly outstrip supply.
Most airlines believe it is not a challenge that can be solved with any sort of temporary fix, and the negative effects will be more acute for some operators than others. And at the moment, even airlines that have steady pilot pipelines are encountering challenges in training, resulting in operational disruptions and a pull-back of capacity.
As an example, Alaska Air Group was recently forced to cull 2% of its schedule through the end of Jun-2022 due to a backlog in pilot training.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.