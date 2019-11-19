US airlines' corporate travel demand steady in 2019; 2020 uncertain

The three large global US airlines, Delta, United and American, are ending 2019 with an overall positive view of corporate demand, a trend that has been a mainstay throughout much of the year.

The three feel good about their corporate prospects as they settle into the last quarter of the year, despite the overhang of global trade disputes and general economic uncertainty.

There is lingering uncertainty whether the momentum will continue into 2020, and there are pockets of sluggishness emerging in corporate demand in some regions. For now, corporate demand may not be growing rapidly, however it remains trending in the right direction.