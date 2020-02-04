US airlines brace for fallout from intensifying coronavirus

The trans Pacific, particularly China, has been problematic for US airlines for quite some time as overcapacity and low yields in the market has hampered their ability to gain traction in yields.

Just before the coronavirus outbreak intensified, American, Delta and United were citing some improving trends in the trans Pacific and China. But now those tenuous gains are likely to be wiped out as demand weakens and the US State Department warns citizens not to travel to China.

In recent days the US' large global network airlines - along with many other nations' airlines - have pulled down flights to China, and their hopes of starting to sustain some momentum in the market are essentially all but dashed.