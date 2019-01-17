US airlines & the passenger experience: biometrics still lumpy

US airlines continue to embrace new technologies in 2019. United recently completed a proof of concept that leverages blockchain for ticket settlement, and Delta has opened the first biometric terminal in the country at its Atlanta hub.

United concluded that the proof of concept allowed it to demonstrate the capabilities of blockchain, simplifying the payment and booking process for corporate travellers and their employers. The airline stated that several time consuming processes could be greatly improved.

Delta's is a big step with the opening of the first biometric terminal, but certain global standards need to be adopted in order for biometric usage to become more widespread.

Although the promise of those technologies, and others, continues to build, for now they remain in their early days, and widespread adoption is far off in the future. However, there is growing consensus that emerging technologies can be used in a variety of capacities in the aviation industry to create a promising financial upside.