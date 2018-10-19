US airline ownership: no promise of change to foreign ownership laws
Foreign ownership laws in North America have undergone minor changes within the past year, including the Canadian government’s decision to increase foreign ownership limits to 49% (with no foreign entity holding more than 25% of voting shares).
Legislation introduced in the US earlier in 2018 to remove ownership restrictions on the country’s airlines has – unsurprisingly – gained little traction. But at least the proposal created an opportunity for discussing changes to US airline foreign ownership stipulations.
The needle on foreign ownership levels of US airlines is not likely to move anytime soon, and the increase in foreign ownership levels in Canada’s airlines have not resulted in drastic changes in the country’s aviation landscape. The result is the status quo will remain in place for the foreseeable future as age old protectionist policies show no signs of changing.
