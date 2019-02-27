United and Delta fleets: projected capex shows revamps well under way
Airline fleet management is an ever-changing science specific to each airline and the US major carriers United and Delta Air Lines are no different. United recently opted to order four additional Boeing 777-300ER widebodies, but has also decided to purchase some aircraft off lease to help lower its unit costs.
Delta Air Lines is in the middle of a years-long narrowbody fleet revamp and, despite some delays placing its Airbus A220-100 into service due to the partial shutdown of the US government, the airline remains bullish about the aircraft's capabilities, having recently ordered the larger version of the A220 family: the A220-300.
Both airlines are planning more than USD4 billion in capital expenditures in 2019 as the work to maximise their fleet compositions for both operational and cost efficiency continues.
