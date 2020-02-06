United Airlines sees positive signs in still-tenuous Asia markets

US airlines have faced years-long challenges in their trans Pacific markets, ranging from overcapacity to political unrest, and the beginning of 2020 is no different.

United Airlines has not been shielded from those challenges; however, at the start of 2020 the airline has a reasonably positive view, since some markets, particularly China, are beginning to trend in the right direction.

But the phase one trade deal between China and the US, and the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, are obviously wildcards in future demand patterns between the US and Asia, and it is too early to determine what, if any, effects those factors will have on demand. The intensifying concern about the coronavirus has led United to cut some of its flights in China temporarily in early Feb-2020 as demand has dropped.