United Airlines pivots to its Houston, Denver airport hubs

US major airlines have undertaken some network shifts during the COVID-19 crisis as international borders have closed and business travel has dried up. United’s changes have included less emphasis on its coastal hubs and executing opportunities at interior hubs as leisure passengers are resuming at a faster rate than business customers.

Although US capacity remains down significantly year-on-year, some of the country’s operators are making tactical moves in United’s hubs, and that new competition is occurring as United and all operators are working to entice passengers to travel, likely through offering lower fares.

No one can predict if the changes in the US domestic market will be permanent, but even in the midst of a full-blown pandemic, competition remains robust.