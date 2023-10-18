United Airlines' latest order extends its order book lead in North America

United Airlines' recent order for 110 aircraft has bolstered its status as the airline with the largest aircraft order book in North America.

United has ordered 50 Boeing 787-9s and 60 Airbus A321neos for delivery from 2028 to 2031. The latest additions solidify the airline’s order book through the end of the decade.

As the Chicago-based airline works to fill out its aircraft orders for the rest of the decade, United’s US large network airline peers are taking a different approach.

American Airlines completed a re-fleeting exercise before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Delta Air Lines appears to be working through its fleet strategy – particularly for widebody aircraft.