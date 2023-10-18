United Airlines' latest order extends its order book lead in North America
United Airlines' recent order for 110 aircraft has bolstered its status as the airline with the largest aircraft order book in North America.
United has ordered 50 Boeing 787-9s and 60 Airbus A321neos for delivery from 2028 to 2031. The latest additions solidify the airline’s order book through the end of the decade.
As the Chicago-based airline works to fill out its aircraft orders for the rest of the decade, United’s US large network airline peers are taking a different approach.
American Airlines completed a re-fleeting exercise before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Delta Air Lines appears to be working through its fleet strategy – particularly for widebody aircraft.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.