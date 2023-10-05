United Airlines' latest aircraft order helps it handle operating constraints

United Airlines has bolstered its widebody and narrowbody fleets with an order for 110 aircraft: 50 Boeing 787-9s and 60 Airbus A321neos, converting previous options and purchase rights into firm orders for the 787-9, with deliveries scheduled for 2028 through 2031.

The incremental order for the 787-9s will allow United to continue its widebody fleet renewal and simplification plan, which includes the full retirement of its 767 and 757 fleets this decade. The CAPA Fleet Database shows the average age of the airline’s 757s is 24.8 years, and 25.9 years for its 767s.

The orders from Boeing and Airbus occur as United concludes that constraints in the US domestic markets, and at some larger international airports, will persist for years to come.

United is also moving quickly to secure its order book for the latter half of the decade, as delivery slots at airframers battling supply chain constraints are selling quickly.