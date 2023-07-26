United Airlines continues to see upside from its bet on long haul growth
United Airlines has adopted a different approach to its business during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, betting that there have been fundamental shifts in the international market. And the airline’s recent financial performance in long haul markets shows that its efforts to bulk up international operations are paying off.
The company believes that performance is not a short term phenomenon, concluding that its position as the largest US international airline will continue to produce an outperformance of its long haul network. The airline always believed that international demand would recover, and has continued to grow its long haul network. All of the new expansion to Asia will occur in late Oct-2023.
United also believes there is upside to its domestic operations as the airline works to bolster connectivity through aircraft upgauging – primarily Airbus A321neos and Boeing 737-10s– which will drive down costs and improve unit revenue.
