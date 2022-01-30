United Airlines and Delta bullish on trans-Atlantic rebound

Even as the omicron variant of COVID-19 dampens some short term demand, US operators United Airlines and Delta remain confident of a strong summer season across the Atlantic as pent up demand remains firmly intact, and in some cases, travel restrictions ease.

United believes that structural shifts have occurred in the trans-Atlantic market, which are opening up network opportunities. Delta, meanwhile, always bullish about the outlook, projects its operations in the region will inch closer to pre-pandemic levels during the US summer high season.

Of course, it remains to be seen what types of virus variants will emerge over the next few months, but as omicron appears to be peaking in some parts of the US, most airlines believe demand will again return to rebounding in full force.