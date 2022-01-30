United Airlines and Delta bullish on trans-Atlantic rebound
Even as the omicron variant of COVID-19 dampens some short term demand, US operators United Airlines and Delta remain confident of a strong summer season across the Atlantic as pent up demand remains firmly intact, and in some cases, travel restrictions ease.
United believes that structural shifts have occurred in the trans-Atlantic market, which are opening up network opportunities. Delta, meanwhile, always bullish about the outlook, projects its operations in the region will inch closer to pre-pandemic levels during the US summer high season.
Of course, it remains to be seen what types of virus variants will emerge over the next few months, but as omicron appears to be peaking in some parts of the US, most airlines believe demand will again return to rebounding in full force.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.