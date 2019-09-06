United Airlines and Alaska Air evolve revenue management

Effective revenue management is one of the most complex aspects of airline financial management and is constantly evolving as technology improves. During the past few years US airlines have reached a point where they can invest in new revenue management technology to add levels of sophistication previously not available to them.

United Airlines and Alaska Air Group are two US operators that have invested in new revenue management systems during the past couple of years. United debuted its new system in 2018 and has started to reap rewards from the change, particularly in its corporate revenue.

Now Alaska has invested in a new revenue management system to replace decades-old technology, and the changes should aid the company in sustaining its long term margin targets.