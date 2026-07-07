Under the microscope: US airlines confront pricing and and demand doubts ahead of earnings

US airlines are preparing to kick off second-quarter earnings season, and one of the biggest questions facing management teams is whether strong demand and recent fare increases will prove durable through the remainder of the year.

Unsurprisingly, airline stocks rallied after the US and Iran unveiled a memorandum of understanding in early Jun-2026, aimed at paving the way for a broader peace agreement. As oil prices eased, the prevailing view was that airlines would be able to maintain higher fares because demand remains strong while industry capacity has been trimmed.

But beyond that headline conclusion, does a potential easing of geopolitical tensions provide any additional clarity into how airlines plan to navigate the back half of the year?

As executives prepare for earnings season, they're likely refining their answer to that question.