ULCC Canada Jetlines: casting a wide net to get airborne
Canada Jetlines was one of the first Canadian companies to declare its intentions to usher the ULCC model into the country’s aviation market and its brief, but colourful, history has included numerous targeted launch dates that have come and gone. Most recently, the company has delayed its Dec-2019 launch date due to the investors' decision to terminate their commitments to Jetlines.
There is no certainty that Jetlines will ever launch operations in the Canadian market, but the company is not going down quietly, having accused WestJet’s Swoop of pricing below its avoidable costs and launching legal action against industry veteran David Neeleman, claiming he engaged in a predatory scheme to prohibit Jetlines from securing necessary financing - hence the headline picture taken from the Jetlines.com website
There have always been questions regarding Canada’s ability to support more than two ultra low cost airlines, and Swoop and Flair have been first to market.
It is no stretch to conclude that Jetlines faces an uphill climb, even if it succeeds in waging its legal battle against Mr Neeleman.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.