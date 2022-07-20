UK’s Doncaster-Sheffield Airport to close? Alternative use options discussed

Airport closures are fairly rare in the UK, but when they happen they can have a greatly adverse effect on local communities and their economies.

That is a potential scenario facing Doncaster-Sheffield airport in northern England after Wizz Air abruptly closed its base there, leaving just one passenger airline in place.

Cargo growth has been better than passenger growth recently, and there is an established and growing business park in place. That will be an attraction to its private sector owner, which is a property developer.

Other alternatives include action to own and manage it publicly, but is that the best use of funds by councils in the current economic crisis?

For sure, many other airport owners will be watching the outcome of the review that is taking place into this airport’s future.