Ukraine invasion yet to impact Lithuanian airports; early 2022 results positive

After two years of COVID-19 torment the European air transport industry, especially that part of it in the eastern part of the continent, waits with bated breath for daily news of the Ukraine conflict – one that has the capacity to grumble on for years unless a suitable negotiated settlement can be reached, or a regime change achieved.

Lithuania, one of the three Baltic states that was liberated from the Soviet Union in 1991, supposedly has more to fear than most from an extension of the conflict because it is desired by Vladimir Putin as part of his plan to resurrect the Russian Empire, and it could be invaded from both east and west.

That fear alone could influence air travel demand, but in the first two months of 2022 at least the passenger and freight statistics are positive.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian Airports is progressing with infrastructure developments at all its three airports.