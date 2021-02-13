Ukraine – Review of potential airport concessions

Numerous East European and West Asian countries would like to privatise their airports, preferably by concession, if they could. Often what is stopping them is irregular service by their own national flag carriers, very modest service by foreign full service airlines, and an absence of low cost services by any airline.

Ukraine is one of those countries, although it has been talking about a series of concessions since 2017 and the subject came up again in 2020.

The overall impression is that the Ukraine government will seize the moment if the pandemic subsides sufficiently, and will attempt to be a ‘first mover’ in the brave new world.

This report looks at three of the leading airport contenders, should it do that.