UK aviation: MAG reports 48% EBITDA margin; prospects examined across its airports – part one

MAG’s financial result is important because of the diversity of its airports

With some time to go yet until full-year financial results are released – and the industry will wish to see just how 2022 played out, with one crisis easing off but several others starting – half-year results have assumed a greater significance.

During Jan-2023 the UK’s Manchester Airports Group (MAG) reported financial highlights for continuing operations for the six months ended 30-Sep-2022, three quarters of the way through what was supposed to be a recovery year.

MAG’s results are interesting for several reasons.

MAG is one of the largest UK operators, with airports in or close to both of the two largest metropolitan areas, and a third in the centre of England that hosts fewer passengers but acts as the UK’s premier air cargo facility.

It is peripheral to the main London business hub, though, in that Heathrow (and, to a lesser degree, Gatwick) airports account for most of that business activity.

In the week commencing 30-Jan-2023, 97% of capacity at Heathrow was on full-service carriers, whereas at Stansted, almost 40 miles (65km) northeast of Central London, the situation is reversed, with 97% of the capacity on low cost carriers.

Manchester Airport is also more oriented towards low cost, although not to the same extent (55%, and with full service carriers on 36%) – at Manchester there is a shrinking charter market, which right now has 7% of capacity.

East Midlands Airport counts 91% low cost capacity.

So MAN is the best ‘balanced’ of the three.

Passenger increase of 254% over previous comparable period…

Passenger airport results for the full year 2022 are as follows:

Accordingly, Manchester and Stansted were the third and fourth busiest airports in the UK in that year as, historically, they have been for many years.

And they both caught up London Gatwick Airport, which had a hard time during the COVID-19 pandemic, losing long haul services from several airlines, and with its own recovery delayed.

Gatwick reported 32.8 million passengers in 2022, which was 40% more than Manchester. In 2019 the difference was 58.5%.

Those airports have also caught up slightly with Heathrow, which was very badly impacted by staff shortages and passenger caps in early 2022.

In 2019 Heathrow’s traffic was 175% higher than at MAN, and in 2022 it was 163% higher.

…but traffic still down compared to 2019

There is still some way to go, another hill to climb, before equality is restored with 2019, as these figures for Dec-2022 demonstrate:

Financial results generally positive and small operating profit achieved

Looking at the financial results, MAG’s results were uniformly positive in that they improved on the same period of 2021 and all were in the black with the exception of a continuing net loss.

MAG: financial results, six months ended Sep-2022 compared with six months ended Sep-2021

Financial parameter Six months ended Sep-2022 Change (%) Revenue (GBP million) and vs. 2021 538.8 +239.5% Adjusted EBITDA (GBP million) and vs. 2021 261.0 Compared to a profit of 25.1 EBITDA Margin 48.4% Operating profit (loss) (GBP million) 22.8 Compared to a loss of -75.7 Net profit (loss) (GBP million) (137.7) Compared to a loss of -208.7

Stansted arrivals terminal still on hold

Infrastructure investments at all three airports were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more so in the early stages in 2020.

At Stansted Airport, according to the CAPA Airport Construction Database, a GBP600 million investment there over five years included a GBP130 million arrivals terminal for all arrivals, baggage claim and flight connections (which are mainly self-connections, owing to the nature of the business there).

However, it was put on hold in 2019, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, on the basis of economic and political uncertainty, fresh demands from airlines, and delays in approval for further expansion.

New arrivals terminal at Stansted Airport – artist's impression

East Midlands’ infrastructure is mainly cargo-oriented; business increased during the pandemic

At East Midlands (EMA) most infrastructure developments are targeted at cargo growth rather than passenger.

Those infrastructure developments tend to come from private companies basing freight-related businesses at, or close to, the airport.

Cargo volume at the airport grew by 13% in 2020 and 9% in 2021 during the main pandemic years, then reduced by 9% in 2022.

East Midlands Airport: annual traffic, cargo volume/growth, 2009-2022

Cargo capacity at East Midlands for 2023 already stands in excess of what it was in 2021.

Passenger traffic growth is less impressive. In 2019 passenger numbers were exactly the same as they were in 2009 (4.7 million).

Although the trunk north-south M1 motorway runs close by, EMA would benefit from improved east-west road access and public transport, with enhancement of services to the East Midlands Parkway station.

No passenger accumulation yet, following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA)

In theory, EMA should benefit from the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport to the north in Nov-2022, but that closure did not reflect in EMA’s Dec-2022 passenger figures (see above), as many of DSA’s services (for example those of Wizz Air, whose withdrawal prompted the closure of the airport) have switched further north, to Leeds Bradford Airport.

There may be no coincidence where Wizz Air is concerned. That airline operates to no MAG airports at all, only to those in their vicinity – Luton, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool.

Part two of this report will look more closely at developments at Manchester Airport.