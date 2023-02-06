UK aviation: MAG reports 48% EBITDA margin; prospects examined across its airports – part one
Full-year financial results (calendar year 2022) will not be announced by most airports and airport groups for a month or so yet, so a half-year result from Manchester Airports Group, which witnessed disruption in the first four months of 2022 owing to severe staff shortages, merits consideration.
The resilience of airports is again evident, with the Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands group recording positive operating profit and EBITDA, and with the EBITDA Margin close to 50%.
It is also an opportunity to look at construction activities at the group’s airports and especially at Manchester, the torch bearer for ‘levelling up’ in the UK air transport business. That construction includes an extension to what is possibly the biggest terminal in the country already, and also an 'Airport City', partially Chinese-funded, which has stalled somewhat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part one of this two-part report looks at the financial performance and explores the prospects for Stansted and East Midlands airports.
Summary
- MAG (Manchester Airports Group) discloses positive financial result for six months ended Sep-2022.
- MAG is a leading UK airport group that owns and operates Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports.
- Passenger traffic and capacity returning to normal across the group.
- East Midlands Airport’s cargo grew strongly during the pandemic.
- Infrastructure plans remain delayed at London Stansted Airport.
MAG’s financial result is important because of the diversity of its airports
With some time to go yet until full-year financial results are released – and the industry will wish to see just how 2022 played out, with one crisis easing off but several others starting – half-year results have assumed a greater significance.
During Jan-2023 the UK’s Manchester Airports Group (MAG) reported financial highlights for continuing operations for the six months ended 30-Sep-2022, three quarters of the way through what was supposed to be a recovery year.
MAG’s results are interesting for several reasons.
MAG is one of the largest UK operators, with airports in or close to both of the two largest metropolitan areas, and a third in the centre of England that hosts fewer passengers but acts as the UK’s premier air cargo facility.
It is peripheral to the main London business hub, though, in that Heathrow (and, to a lesser degree, Gatwick) airports account for most of that business activity.
In the week commencing 30-Jan-2023, 97% of capacity at Heathrow was on full-service carriers, whereas at Stansted, almost 40 miles (65km) northeast of Central London, the situation is reversed, with 97% of the capacity on low cost carriers.
Manchester Airport is also more oriented towards low cost, although not to the same extent (55%, and with full service carriers on 36%) – at Manchester there is a shrinking charter market, which right now has 7% of capacity.
East Midlands Airport counts 91% low cost capacity.
So MAN is the best ‘balanced’ of the three.
Passenger increase of 254% over previous comparable period…
Passenger airport results for the full year 2022 are as follows:
- Passengers: 49.9 million, +254.4% year-on-year;
- London Stansted Airport: 23.3 million, +226.4%;
- Manchester Airport: 23.4 million, +283.2%;
- East Midlands Airport: 3.2 million, +284.4%.
Accordingly, Manchester and Stansted were the third and fourth busiest airports in the UK in that year as, historically, they have been for many years.
And they both caught up London Gatwick Airport, which had a hard time during the COVID-19 pandemic, losing long haul services from several airlines, and with its own recovery delayed.
Gatwick reported 32.8 million passengers in 2022, which was 40% more than Manchester. In 2019 the difference was 58.5%.
Those airports have also caught up slightly with Heathrow, which was very badly impacted by staff shortages and passenger caps in early 2022.
In 2019 Heathrow’s traffic was 175% higher than at MAN, and in 2022 it was 163% higher.
…but traffic still down compared to 2019
There is still some way to go, another hill to climb, before equality is restored with 2019, as these figures for Dec-2022 demonstrate:
- Passengers: 3.7 million, -10.4% compared to Dec-2019;
- London Stansted Airport: 1.9 million, -7.1%;
- Manchester Airport: 1.7 million, -12.2%;
- East Midlands Airport: 154,257, -25.5%.
Financial results generally positive and small operating profit achieved
Looking at the financial results, MAG’s results were uniformly positive in that they improved on the same period of 2021 and all were in the black with the exception of a continuing net loss.
MAG: financial results, six months ended Sep-2022 compared with six months ended Sep-2021
|
Financial parameter
|
Six months ended Sep-2022
|
Change (%)
|
Revenue (GBP million) and vs. 2021
|
538.8
|
+239.5%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (GBP million) and vs. 2021
|
261.0
|
Compared to a profit of 25.1
|
EBITDA Margin
|
48.4%
|
Operating profit (loss) (GBP million)
|
22.8
|
Compared to a loss of -75.7
|
Net profit (loss) (GBP million)
|
(137.7)
|
Compared to a loss of -208.7
Stansted arrivals terminal still on hold
Infrastructure investments at all three airports were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more so in the early stages in 2020.
At Stansted Airport, according to the CAPA Airport Construction Database, a GBP600 million investment there over five years included a GBP130 million arrivals terminal for all arrivals, baggage claim and flight connections (which are mainly self-connections, owing to the nature of the business there).
However, it was put on hold in 2019, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, on the basis of economic and political uncertainty, fresh demands from airlines, and delays in approval for further expansion.
New arrivals terminal at Stansted Airport – artist's impression
East Midlands’ infrastructure is mainly cargo-oriented; business increased during the pandemic
At East Midlands (EMA) most infrastructure developments are targeted at cargo growth rather than passenger.
Those infrastructure developments tend to come from private companies basing freight-related businesses at, or close to, the airport.
Cargo volume at the airport grew by 13% in 2020 and 9% in 2021 during the main pandemic years, then reduced by 9% in 2022.
East Midlands Airport: annual traffic, cargo volume/growth, 2009-2022
Cargo capacity at East Midlands for 2023 already stands in excess of what it was in 2021.
Passenger traffic growth is less impressive. In 2019 passenger numbers were exactly the same as they were in 2009 (4.7 million).
Although the trunk north-south M1 motorway runs close by, EMA would benefit from improved east-west road access and public transport, with enhancement of services to the East Midlands Parkway station.
No passenger accumulation yet, following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA)
In theory, EMA should benefit from the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport to the north in Nov-2022, but that closure did not reflect in EMA’s Dec-2022 passenger figures (see above), as many of DSA’s services (for example those of Wizz Air, whose withdrawal prompted the closure of the airport) have switched further north, to Leeds Bradford Airport.
There may be no coincidence where Wizz Air is concerned. That airline operates to no MAG airports at all, only to those in their vicinity – Luton, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool.