Turkish Airlines SWOT: profitable growth continues, network balance improves

On 29-Nov-2024 Turkish Airlines (THY) added Sydney to its network (via Kuala Lumpur) - its second destination in Australia, after launching services to Melbourne (via Singapore).

The addition of Australia to its network is another step in expanding its Asia Pacific presence. This is helping to achieve a better balance of its capacity between the three major aviation markets, Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

Türkiye is a large and growing aviation market and provides a solid platform for THY's global connecting strategy. THY has an efficient cost structure, a relatively young fleet, and orders to ensure continued profitable growth.

Earlier this year its low cost subsidiary AJet began operations as a separately incorporated subsidiary, increasing the group's focus on high-growth short/medium haul leisure markets.

In this report, CAPA - Centre for Aviation considers Turkish Airlines Group's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.