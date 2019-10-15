Turkish Airlines and IndiGo may grow their codeshare
Turkish Airlines and IndiGo reportedly plan to expand their codeshare agreement to additional destinations.
They signed the agreement in Dec-2018 and began its operation in Mar-2019, when the Indian LCC also launched Delhi-Istanbul (its first and only Turkey route). The partnership currently covers Delhi-Istanbul, operated by both, Mumbai-Istanbul, operated only by Turkish Airlines, and destinations served by IndiGo in India and by Turkish Airlines in parts of Europe.
The two airlines have been considering the extension of the codeshare agreement to include Turkish Airlines services to the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Italy. In addition, IndiGo may add a second Istanbul service from another Indian city. Turkish also codeshares with Air India (which has no routes to Turkey).
Seat capacity in the Turkey-India market has doubled since 2012, thanks to IndiGo's entry this year and expansion by Turkish Airlines on its two routes.
However, it remains small, particularly by comparison with markets from India to the Gulf, although Turkey-India has greater O&D potential to add to the sixth freedom connecting traffic pursued by Turkish Airlines. Bilateral constraints on traffic rights may need to be loosened if this market is to reach its full potential.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.